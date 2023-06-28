[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35395224/863b91351962092f540f1620a00b61f6aa560c42.jpg[/img]

Howdy, adventurers!

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk - Last Orders Patch

The Last Orders Patch of the Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos is LIVE!

This will be the last update planned for the game! Thank you for all your support for the game. We are now focusing all our efforts in Naheulbeuk Dungeon Master, our new dungeon management game in this universe.

👉 Changelog - Last Orders Patch

P.S. Summer Sale starts tomorrow at 19:00 CEST! The game and all the DLC will be on sale!

The Adventure does not end here!

The adventure full of humour, surprises and silly encounters does not end here, as you may have noticed, we have Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master, the demo of which is still available until 10 July!

Add it to your wishlist and join our Discord to get all the latest information on the Naheulbeuk Dungeon universe!

Available this summer 2023 on PC!

Sign your contract if you haven’t done yet, because … you’re all hired by Zangdar!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2005160/Naheulbeuks_Dungeon_Master/