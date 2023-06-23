Update 2.27.0.57

Naval

RN Duilio — gun turret model has been fixed.

Aircraft

Fw 189 A-1 — gunner model has been fixed.

Ground vehicles

Gun Carrier (3-in) — armouring of the frontal part of the vehicle cabin has been fixed.

Type 10 — armouring of the gunner's sights has been fixed.

TKX — armouring of the vehicle hull has been fixed.

leKPz M41 — armouring of the shoulders of the turret has been fixed.

Leopard 2A4, Leopard 2 (PzBtl 123), Strv 121, Leopard 2 PL, Leopard 2A4 (Fin) — armouring of the shoulders of the turret has been fixed, placement of the gunner has been fixed.

ZTZ99-III — armouring of the driver's hatch has been fixed.

ZTZ96, ZTZ96A, ZTZ96A (P) — armouring of the commander's turret has been fixed.

SARC MkIVa — animation of the turning wheels has been fixed.

Sound

An error that caused the sounds of allied/enemy ground vehicles to be muted or too quiet has been fixed.

The sound of the engines of ground vehicles of allies/enemies has been corrected in order to maximise their priority in comparison to other sounds.

An error that caused engine sounds of allies/enemies to sometimes sound distorted has been fixed.

Clarity of sounds of wheels and engines of allies/enemies has been improved.

Clarity of sounds of aircraft engines of allies/enemies has been improved.

An error that caused the volume of the radio click that every team message begins with to not correlate to the volume of the messages set in the game options has been fixed.

