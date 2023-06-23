Update 1.69-2 Patch Notes

Wooden shield and ballistic shield will now block some explosive attack if you are facing the source of explosive attack

Shields will block portion of the babayaga electric damage

Fixed a bug where only the first sidearm slot's weapon is considered when opening container that require weapon

Fixed a bug where mutants might replay the attacking animation after it dies as player gets close

Reduced scythe's health, especially in NG+

Reduced the health buff for elite versions of mutants

You can now press ESC to close the ingredient jar/keychain/medkit window when you are holding an item

Fixed a bug in NG+ where more than one elite mutant might be spawned at the same time

Fixed a bug where you can talk to Jacob about "interview" and end up resetting his quest progress