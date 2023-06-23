-
Wooden shield and ballistic shield will now block some explosive attack if you are facing the source of explosive attack
Shields will block portion of the babayaga electric damage
Fixed a bug where only the first sidearm slot's weapon is considered when opening container that require weapon
Fixed a bug where mutants might replay the attacking animation after it dies as player gets close
Reduced scythe's health, especially in NG+
Reduced the health buff for elite versions of mutants
You can now press ESC to close the ingredient jar/keychain/medkit window when you are holding an item
Fixed a bug in NG+ where more than one elite mutant might be spawned at the same time
Fixed a bug where you can talk to Jacob about "interview" and end up resetting his quest progress
If there is no OldSaves.dat in the save game folder, but there is SaveGame.dat, the "Continue" button in the main menu will load the SaveGame.dat directly
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 23 June 2023
Update 1.69-2 Patch Notes
