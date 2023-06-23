 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 23 June 2023

Update 1.69-2 Patch Notes

Build 11542164

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Wooden shield and ballistic shield will now block some explosive attack if you are facing the source of explosive attack

  • Shields will block portion of the babayaga electric damage

  • Fixed a bug where only the first sidearm slot's weapon is considered when opening container that require weapon

  • Fixed a bug where mutants might replay the attacking animation after it dies as player gets close

  • Reduced scythe's health, especially in NG+

  • Reduced the health buff for elite versions of mutants

  • You can now press ESC to close the ingredient jar/keychain/medkit window when you are holding an item

  • Fixed a bug in NG+ where more than one elite mutant might be spawned at the same time

  • Fixed a bug where you can talk to Jacob about "interview" and end up resetting his quest progress

  • If there is no OldSaves.dat in the save game folder, but there is SaveGame.dat, the "Continue" button in the main menu will load the SaveGame.dat directly

