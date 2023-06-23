-Fixed a problem when booting the game with no save file created
-Fixed a problem in the loop options when no costumes were previously unlocked
Vaccine Rebirth update for 23 June 2023
Patch 1.21 (hotfix)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
