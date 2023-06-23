Minor Content Update #1 NOW LIVE

Hey everyone,

First off: The game's been out for a week! As most of you know, it was a fairly rocky start and there's still work to do when it comes to bug fixing and increasing performance across the hardware spectrum, but we endeavoured to fix as much as we could over the past 7 days, and we'll continue to target problematic areas of the game and improve them. (Here's the hotfix notes incased you missed any!)

Hotfix 7

Hotfix 6

Hotfix 5

Hotfix 4

Hotfix 3

Hotfix 2

Hotfix 1

A huge thanks to everyone who joined the discord and reported the issues, and our continued appreciation for those who continue to share issues and suggestions.

On the note of appreciation, a heartfelt thanks from our small team of 5. We know this is early days, and there's a hunger for a lot more of Rockhaven's goofy antics. If you've at all shared something nice about the game, know that it meant the world to our team to see you enjoy the game. We don't take it for granted.

As mentioned in our "How we approach Early Access" blog post, we plan to drop one "Minor Content" update every week while we work on the Major Chapter updates. Additionally in the blog, we mentioned we might not get to these for a few weeks, but surprise! We got the first one in store. Let's tuck in:

Missions



Pat the Dog: Yet another annoying Crookbook influencer grabs the attention of our player. Patrick, or better known as "Pat the Dog" to the locals, hosts an annoying Crookbook live show where he demands any passer-byer to indulge him.

Ranger: Teardown: In a continued effort to teach the player about the Bounty system, Ranger explains the bounty posters for those who are yet caught up to speed with the concept.

Tikey's Treats 3: Tikey's not feeling so well after eating Snails and Air Fresheners. He's claiming he's seen a sentient Hot Dog walking around the beach.

Trinny: Ride On: Trinny needs another ride stolen, but not just anything on the streets of Rockhaven will do. Something a little more.. purpose built



Clothing

As requested by community member "MoonDemon", a selection of cheaper kicks has been made available to all three Bo Jumbly locations in Rockhaven. The "Trainer" shoe debuts in 9 colorways, 3 for each store (Trenchtown Bo Jumbly/North Beach Bo Jumbly/Green Island Bo Jumbly). At only $100 a piece it's an approachable way to add a bit of flair to ya feet.

Weapons



Another common bit of feedback we received was the lack of weapon variety currently in game. We had added a frying pan weapon to every MayorMart location in an earlier fix, but as of today there's even more. Additionally, MOVR's will now spawn and use a variety of weapons instead of just Batons.

Electric Guitar (Purchased from Oboe Electric)

Acoustic Guitar (Purchased from Oboe Electric)

Flower Bouquet (Purchased from Fill Up! Gas stations)

Steel Crutches (Found in Car inventories)

Tennis Racket (Found in Car inventories)

Vehicles

Added a new vehicle, the ride-on lawnmower: Oxen Mulcher

The ball's rolling on Chapter One, and we look forward to talking to the Discord community about the works in progress. The team's looking forward to expanding on the seeds planted in Chapter Zero. Additionally, we'll continue to do Hotfixes to rectify issues found, and continue on with these weekly content drops.

Thanks again to everyone who has enjoyed the game so far,