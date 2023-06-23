 Skip to content

Undecember update for 23 June 2023

Jun. 23 Temporary Maintenance

Build 11542025

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing temporary maintenance on Jun. 23 (Fri).

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this maintenance.

Please refer to the following information for details about the maintenance schedule.

Jun. 23 (Fri) Temporary Maintenance

1. Temporary Maintenance Schedule
: Jun. 23 (Fri) 2023, 16:00 ~ 19:00 (UTC+9)

2. Maintenance Details

  • The issue where some Essence search results are not shown when searching in the Auction House while enchanting gear and Skill Runes will be fixed.

  • The issue where prices for individual Essences are not displayed when searching for them in the Auction House will be fixed.

3. To Note
■ The maintenance schedule may be subject to change.
■ Please log out of the game in a safe zone as gameplay will be unavailable during maintenance.
■ Guest accounts may be lost if you uninstall and reinstall the game.
■ Please note that you will not be able to enter the Auction House, Constellation of Time, and Chaos Dungeons for 10 minutes before and after the patch.

We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1549251 Depot 1549251
  • Loading history…
