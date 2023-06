ROB 0.2.8 minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 11541812 · Last edited 23 June 2023 – 06:13:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Another little update to RoB.

Realms Of Bondage 0.2.8

Added toggle for Windowed/Fullscreen in Options

Made Ravora scenes skippable

Fixed bug where you couldn’t get Estelle ending 1 after playthrough

Added anal sex option to Sleep scene (appears after week 41)

Add blow option to Rock, Paper scene (appears after week 41)

Add Cowgirl sex position to Massage scene (appears after week 41 for Estelle ending 3)

Add mouth spreader to Estelle BJ (appears after week 41)

Added body writing to Estelle Anal scene (appears after week 41)

Do let me know if you find any bugs (There always seem to be some). Thank you!