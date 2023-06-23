 Skip to content

The King of Cats update for 23 June 2023

The King of Cats - Patch 2.1.2

Greeting, kitten kings and queens!

This is a simple patch that should hopefully streamline Steam achievements and prevent repeated achievements.

