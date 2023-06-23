You're screwed...

Introducing the Automated Home Protection Golem!

This major update brings along the first boss to PsychWorld!

This robotic monstrosity will tear through your mind, ripping apart all of your hopes and desires.

Don't get too close or get ripped apart by his circular saw arm, but don't get too far away or you'll be shot by his laser cannon arm! If you stay too close for too long, you will be forcefully pushed away by his forcefield attack!

Changelog