You're screwed...

Introducing the Automated Home Protection Golem!
This major update brings along the first boss to PsychWorld!
This robotic monstrosity will tear through your mind, ripping apart all of your hopes and desires.
Don't get too close or get ripped apart by his circular saw arm, but don't get too far away or you'll be shot by his laser cannon arm! If you stay too close for too long, you will be forcefully pushed away by his forcefield attack!
Changelog
- Fixed a bug with mana crystal description translation
- Fixed a bug with worldcreation menu showing the incorrect number of chunks getting spawned
- Added seeds
- Added achievements for crafting each pickaxe
- Added the first boss
- Added a setting to remove Camera Smoothing
- Added a button in the pause menu to quit to the Main Menu, no longer just to the Desktop
- Reduced the amount of quantum ore and sanity essence that spawn in the world
- Made crates drop their items when destroyed
- Added licenses to the credits menu
- Turned cheats off by default
- Updated the icons for grass roots, roots, leaves, and mana cages
- Made item stack limits more similar to each other
- Improved world generation, added the second cage
Changed files in this update