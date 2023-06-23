Patch 1.2.0 The Path of Purgatory Major Update Release



Thank you for playing Arcana of Paradise -The Tower-. We have just released patch 1.2.0, which will introduce the below new features:

A New Difficulty Mode, “The Path of Purgatory” Has Been Added

We are aware that a number of players were itching for a more challenging journey down The Tower, and for them, we present “The Path of Purgatory”. Enemies will have higher health, do more damage, be more aggressive, and even use new attacks and strategies! Also, while playing on “The Path of Purgatory”, all cards will have a chance to tear. Making it to the bottom of The Tower while on “The Path of Purgatory” will unlock a unique mark etched on The Tower itself, a badge of honor for your triumph!

The “Double Time” Feature Has Been Added

We heard a lot of requests for a way to speed up the runs through The Tower, and so we’ve included a new “Double Time” feature, that will increase the rate at which time passes on an adventure. Beware that this will also make battles much harder to complete, so be sure to use it with care!

The “Card Collection Alert” Feature Has Been Added

In order to better facilitate the completion of card collections, a new popup alert will now appear during events if you have yet to receive the collection card. We hope this will remind you to try out different cards and new ways to solve the various arcana of The Tower!

An Option To Change Screen Mode and Resolution Has Been Added

This is another highly requested feature from the community. We hope that the new options to play in windowed, fullscreen, and windowed full screen, as well as choose from 1280x720,1 920x1080, and 3840x2160 resolution settings will improve your play experience.

Other Various Improvements

We have also added new sound effects and made several improvements to the readability of animations and other features of the game, including several fixes to minor bugs.

Thank you for your continued support of Arcana of Paradise -The Tower-.