Sugarcreek Has Been Released!!

And now, after a year and a half of development...

Sugarcreek is now out on Steam and itch.io!!

I owe a HUGE thank you to everybody on the Tekkou Team - making this game a reality would not have been possible without you all!! And to everyone that's supported our tiny little studio, and waited patiently for this game for a very long time, thank you so much for sticking around until now! Whether you've just found Sugarcreek or you've been waiting since 2021, I really hope you enjoy the game!!