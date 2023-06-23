- Added tooltip to explain that certain buttons are disabled in the demo.
- Reworked flight controls to use up/down buttons instead of sliders.
- Added UI element to show the max sunlight fraction, both for your present altitude and latitude, and also for the altitude/latitude setpoints
Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 23 June 2023
Patch notes 2023-Jun-22 (Demo version 0.2.2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2417641 Depot 2417641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update