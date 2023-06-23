 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 23 June 2023

Patch notes 2023-Jun-22 (Demo version 0.2.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 11541547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added tooltip to explain that certain buttons are disabled in the demo.
  • Reworked flight controls to use up/down buttons instead of sliders.
  • Added UI element to show the max sunlight fraction, both for your present altitude and latitude, and also for the altitude/latitude setpoints

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2417641 Depot 2417641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link