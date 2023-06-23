Notes Update June 23, 2023

The update considers the following changes:
- Automatic system to save progress: now it is possible to resume the game according to the progress of the game, with several established checkpoints.
- Improved stage decoration to support player orientation
- Revision and repair of challenge bugs, solved the puzzle of the pepigrones in the cage.
- Add sfx to space objects
- Addition of background music for Isabel and CDT
- Extension of levels 2 and 3, now they have a small extension to receive the special guest.
- "El Peluca" has arrived! find him within the levels and receive his help to advance through the follies in the Banaverse
Changed files in this update