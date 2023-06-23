 Skip to content

Locuras en el Banaverso update for 23 June 2023

Notes Update June 23, 2023

Last edited by Wendy

The update considers the following changes:

  • Automatic system to save progress: now it is possible to resume the game according to the progress of the game, with several established checkpoints.
  • Improved stage decoration to support player orientation
  • Revision and repair of challenge bugs, solved the puzzle of the pepigrones in the cage.
  • Add sfx to space objects
  • Addition of background music for Isabel and CDT
  • Extension of levels 2 and 3, now they have a small extension to receive the special guest.
  • "El Peluca" has arrived! find him within the levels and receive his help to advance through the follies in the Banaverse

