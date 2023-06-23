Early Access Patch 0.2.1

Hey everyone, today is patch day!

Just to start this off, we are very sorry for the delay on this one. We hit way more snags than we were expecting while trying to fix the problems that have come up.

This patch has two major parts. First, it contains fixes for some of the issues we have seen since we launched on Epic. Second, it contains significantly more logging around the remaining issues. This will hopefully give us much more insight as to what is going wrong so we can fix it!

With that out of the way, here are the patch notes!

Patch Notes

Temporarily disabled host migration We know that this is not ideal, however we are fairly certain we know what went wrong with host migration, we just need some more time to get it fixed

Fixed problem with file compression settings This means that this patch will be another full game download, however all of our future patches/updates should be much, much smaller going forward

Fixed titles from achievements not unlocking on EGS

Fixed tutorial prompt not occurring on EGS

Added more logging around account linking to track down the "Pre-Existing Account Found" loop Added more logging for the very rare case around player levels being reset during this loop

Added more logging around emotes not unlocking 100% of the time on EGS

Various mesh and texture optimizations

Minor other bug/collision fixes

Thanks as always for your patience and continued support, we really appreciate it! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord and say hi! 👋

See you on the hunt!