 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DIKDIK Video Converter update for 23 June 2023

Added support for video to PDF etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 11541393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

6.2.0.0 Added support for video to PDF
6.2.0.0 Adjusted text to speech in batch

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2193031 Depot 2193031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link