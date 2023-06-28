Tide of Shadows - now Live!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//30897473/79fc8ac15b3fbb549887016fb014c3eac21f5e78.jpg[/img]

Tide of Shadows is here!

Event dates/times:

Event Start Time: 11am CEST, 28 June 2023

Event End Time: 9am CEST, 23 August 2023

Hunters,

Our latest Live Event begins today, June 28, and runs through August 23, 2023. A new threat emerges in the bayou... Rotjaw is here! This update brings the first Wild Target to Hunt. A new danger—not to be found in a lair like Boss Targets, but preying in the bayou waters. “Thundershower” brings summer rain to the bayou in the Wildcard Contract. Four new Legendary Hunters are up for grabs, alongside new weapons, consumables, and charms.

New Wild Target – Rotjaw

_"Rotjaw, as we call this female alligator specimen, defies the physiology of any known aquatic reptile, or creature descended from "living" taxonomical orders. Putrefaction has encompassed her skull, leaving it bare and smooth. The jaws instill in one a paleolithic fear, something felt by the first mammals to witness their parents eviscerated by reptiles. They are easily capable of crushing three men.

Moreso, the exposed skull is a tuning fork for energies unknown to man. The inept refer to it as electricity, though necrophagic energy is more appropriate." _

The undead mythical gator lurks in the bayou with rot and the flesh of careless Hunters. A Wild Target, Hunters must use all of their cunning to track this treacherous beast. She awaits beneath the depths with a fury not yet seen in the swamplands. Banish her for a single Bounty Token.

Rotjaw Territory

Unlike Boss Targets, Rotjaw cannot be found inside a compound. She lives in the open waters, but does not roam around the map.

Rotjaw can only be found on three Times of Day currently: Thundershower, Serpent’s Night, and Night.

Banishing

Just like Boss Targets, Rotjaw can be banished after defeating her, which is broadcast to all Hunters on the map.

The banishment of Rotjaw will take half the time of a Boss Target banishment.

Banishing Rotjaw will yield a single Bounty Token.

Tide of Shadows – Live Event

In 1893, a historically vast hurricane swept through Louisiana, killing thousands and sinking countless ships. Amongst the lost, a non-descript Mississippi paddle steamer, the Delphine, en route from St. Louis to New Orleans. Two years later, the storm winds have returned—and with them, impossibly, debris from the long missing ship. What’s more, a new foe lurks in the waters, a vast alligator that bristles with energy. Hunters forge new Pacts and vie over secrets that have arisen from this Tide of Shadows.

Pacts

Familiar to Hunters who participated in the previous Live Event, Devil’s Moon, Hunters are offered the choice to pledge themselves to one of three Pacts to unlock special new powers by acquiring Pledge Marks through in-game activities:

The Grounded Pact

The Primal Pact

The Smuggler Pact

Each Pact comes with their own set of unique Traits that offer new ways of playing. You can learn more about these mysterious Pacts with new unlockable lore pieces and get your hands on new Legendary content, as well as a variety of other new equipment.

Grounded Pact

The Grounded Pact vow to preserve the balance of the bayou, and value the big picture above all else. The biggest threat to the bayou’s balance is the Corruption of the Sculptor, and everything else is a distraction.

Cardinal Rain

The Fang Shearer

Daughter of Decay

Teche Wraith

Primal Pact

The Primal Pact vow to rise to the top of the food chain while also respecting it. Rotjaw represents a new apex predator in the bayou, and this Pact hunts her with a worthy reverence.

The Reptilian

The Scaled Ward

The Skinned

Gar

Smugglers Pact

The Smugglers Pact vow to make their fortune in this life and not the next. Their leader, The Captain, has a strange connection to the Delphine and knows that riches lie ready for those who are willing to take them.

The Wayward Helmsman

The Rat

Deckhand

Carcass Gunrunner

Pledge Marks

A maximum of 3 Pledge Marks can be gained in one mission, with each Hunter only being able to hold up to 4. They are tied to each Hunter and are brought out when extracting. They are not physically carried by Hunters and therefore cannot be directly taken from others. The current amount can be viewed in mission and in roster.

Sources of Pledge Marks

Each time a Pledge Mark is gained, it is rewarded across the whole team. All 3 sources can only be gained once per mission:

Reaching the Event Point (EP) Threshold - Gaining 20 EPs for the first time will reward 1 Pledge Mark.

Looting your first Hunter – Only the first Hunter looted will give 1 Pledge Mark, all loots after this will only give Event Points.

Banishing your first Target - Only the first Banish will give 1 Pledge Mark, banishing the second boss will only give Event Points.

Event Points

Interacting with an Event Clue or Rift – 6 EPs

Banishing a Target - 10 EPs

Extracting a Bounty Token - 20 EPs

Interacting with a Ship Altar - 4 EPs

Destroying a Ship Altar – 2 EPs

Looting an enemy Hunter – 8 EPs

Becoming a “Soul Survivor” - 20 EPs

Challenges – EPs vary

Dark Tribute – 150 EPs (1st milestone, daily)

Ship Altars

Ship Altars are the event objects spawned in the world for Tide of Shadows. Like previous events, these objects can reward Hunters with Event Points. Active interaction with a Ship Altar will give the most Event Points and is also the quietest method. However, they can also be destroyed, in exchange for less points. This results in an explosion which, after a short fuse time, deals moderate damage to nearby Hunters, causing bleeding.

Interaction - 4 EPs and the Ship Alter is used up.

Destruction – 2 EPs and the Ship Alter explodes, damaging anything in a small radius.

Ship Altars glow red and produce a sound in the same manner as a Clue when enemy Hunters or Beetles are nearby. The detection range is the same as a Clue.

Pact Traits

Similar to Devil’s Moon, during Tide of Shadows, special Traits can be gained at Pledge Posts in the world. However, Event Traits will not be given directly by the Pledge Boxes. Instead, once your Hunter is pledged to a Pact, special Event Trait Charms will appear at Pledge Posts. The visibility of these Trait Charms is individual, and Hunters can only see the Trait Charms relevant to your current Pact, meaning what you see at Pledge Posts may differ from what your Teammate(s) see.

A Hunter must sacrifice owned Pledge Marks in exchange for an Event Trait, by interacting with the individual Trait Charms. Once the Trait is acquired, the indicated Pledge Marks will be deducted, and the Trait Charm will be removed from the Pledge Post.

All Event Traits are only available during the event—once the event is finished, they will be removed.

Burn Traits

With Tide of Shadows, we are introducing a new category of Traits called Burn Traits, these Traits have special behavior unique to their category. Burn Traits are single use—once their effect has been triggered, they will be removed from your Hunter. Hunters can return to the Pledge Posts at any time to get spent Burn Traits again, as long as they have the Pledge Points to pay for them.

Primal Pact

Instinct (1 PM) - While in Dark Sight, sense when enemy Hunters are nearby. (75m)

Relentless (2 PM) - Your Hunter won't lose a Health Chunk when downed. (Burn Trait)

Smuggler Pact

Mariner (1 PM) - Health restoration is greatly increased while in water. Health restoration is marginally increased while exposed to heavy rain.

Gunrunner (2 PM) - Removes Contraband status from main weapons on extraction. Receive 2 extra ammo from ammo re-supplies. (Burn Trait)

Grounded Pact

Shadow (1 PM) - Monsters can't see you, but they still can hear you. Boss Targets and Wild Targets are immune to this Trait.

Remedy (2 PM) - Using Dark Sight, interact with a Trait to trigger a Restoration effect similar to banishing for your team's Hunters. (25m) (Burn Trait)

All Pacts

Death Cheat (3 PM)- In exchange for all Pledge Marks, you will not lose your Hunter if you fail to extract, but equipment and missing Health Chunks will be lost. (Burn Trait)

Note: Death Cheat can be gained regardless of which Pact your Hunter is pledged to.

Thundershower – new Wildcard Condition

Charged mists whip across the coast with unnatural rain, fog, and thunder. Wind whistles and howls to cover your tracks, or the tracks of a Hunter just behind you. Mud squelches underfoot. Water drips from docks and shacks. The murmurs of something Corrupted are in the air, and now’s the time to exploit it, or perish.

Introducing the Thundershower Wildcard Condition—a game-changer that will challenge your vision and ability to hear. In a semi-random pattern, Heavy Rain will come in to obscure your view and make it harder to hear gunshots or even enemy footsteps. After a couple of minutes, things will revert to being more normal. During the Light Rain phase, Hunters have much more visibility and less noise around them and will find themselves back in classic Hunt situations until the Heavy Rain returns.

Rain Pattern

There is a small chance the match starts with Heavy Rain active, but most likely will start with Light Rain.

The rain will alternate between Light and Heavy Rain.

Hunter effects

Hunters, dead or alive, cannot start burning while exposed to Heavy Rain but will still receive some fire damage while standing in flames.

Hunters automatically stop burning when they become exposed to Heavy Rain.

World

Crows take off when they become exposed to Heavy Rain.

During Heavy Rain animals like ducks, caged dogs, and chicken have reduced perception and behave as if all Hunters have the Beastface Trait.

Red and yellow barrels cannot be ignited when exposed to Heavy Rain. They still work indoors and in Light Rain, so be careful to check if they get soaked or remain dry.

Alert Trip Mines still trigger but won’t ignite or make a loud noise when exposed to Heavy Rain. Still work indoors and in Light Rain as normal.

Wildcard Contract

During Tide of Shadows, the Wildcard Contract will alternate between active and inactive. Make sure to check social media and Steam to keep up to date with the schedule.

The Wildcard Contract will have three Times of Day available and will feature Rotjaw, the Wild Target.

Thundershower

Serpent’s Night

Night

New Weapons & Consumables

New Weapon: Drilling

Two medium rifle barrels combined with a shotgun underbarrel to create an all-round flexible and powerful weapon. The two rifle barrels offer the potential for double taps and rapid follow-up shots over distance. The Drilling’s long-barreled underslung shotgun provides a backup plan that is almost as powerful as the Romero, but with a longer reload time.

Basic - Medium Ammo - 2/20

Dumdum - Medium Ammo - 2/20

FMJ - Medium Ammo - 2/20

Basic - Shotgun Ammo - 1/5

Flechette - Shotgun Ammo - 1/5

Pennyshot - Shotgun Ammo -1/8

Slug - Shotgun Ammo - 1/3

New Weapon: Railroad Hammer

Large mallet designed to hammer railroad spikes into their tracks, repurposed to hammer heads into the dirt.

Similar to the Sledgehammer found in the world.

Slightly less damage but also consumes less stamina for heavy and light melee attacks.

New Weapon Variant: LeMat Mark II Uppermat

The LeMat Mark II UpperMat is a new Medium Slot, long ammo variant of the LeMat Mark II. Like its base version, it’s capable of holding 9 shots, however due to its increased weight and size it requires two hands to operate, which prevents it from using the Fanning trait. Having a larger bullet means that it has increased stopping power and muzzle velocity allowing for a much further effective range.

Basic - Long Ammo - 9/9

Poison - Long Ammo - 9/9

FMJ - Long Ammo - 9/9

Basic - Shotgun Ammo - 1/3

Dragon Breath - Shotgun Ammo - 1/3

Starshell - Shotgun Ammo -1/3

Slug - Shotgun Ammo – 1/2

Developer’s Note:

With the UpperMat, we are introducing our biggest handgun yet. Holding 50% more ammo than the Uppercut and having the backup shotgun makes this a very flexible secondary weapon that packs a punch and complements medium-slot loadouts or those using Quartermaster nicely.

New Weapon Variant: Caldwell Model 92 New Army Swift

Faster reloading Caldwell 92 New Army pistol, thanks to a speed reloader. However, any unspent ammunition is lost in the process of reloading. Can be used for dual wielding.

Basic - Compact Ammo – 6/12

Dumdum - Compact Ammo - 6/12

FMJ - Compact Ammo - 6/12

New Weapon Variant: Winfield 93 Slate Riposte

Exposed hammer, pump-action Winfield Model 93 shotgun with bayonet affixed for mastery of close quarter combat. As a Riposte variant, it replaces both the light and heavy melee attacks by using the blade instead of the stock.

Basic - Shotgun Ammo - 5+1/6

Pennyshot - Shotgun Ammo - 5+1/9

Slug - Shotgun Ammo - 5+1/4

New Custom Ammo Type: Hand Crossbow Dragon Bolt

A compact Dragon Breath shell attached to a bolt which explodes in a small fireball on impact. The flames die out quickly and don’t block an area for long, like a Hellfire Bomb. Be careful when using this in close quarters, as it can inflict harm on the user if too close.

Dragon Bolt - Special Ammo –1/3

New Custom Ammo Type: Bomb Lance Waxed Frag Charge

Explosive lance with a protective wax coating, ideal for hunting creatures in and around water. Will detonate with a delayed fuse, causing bleed damage, making it great in preparation for a push.

Waxed Frag Charge - Special Ammo –1/4

New Consumable: Choke Beetle

Choke Beetles are bred to find and track prey, giving Hunters a view from above. They have also evolved to explode into a cloud of suffocating gas, which they themselves are immune to. A useful mutation that allows players to field them as an alternative to Choke Bombs to extinguish fires and burning team-mates and to use them to scout in choked areas inaccessible to the Stalker Beetle.

New Consumable: Medical Pack

A portable medical kit that heals 100 health. Deployable in active health emergencies. The Medical Pack has two uses like the Medical Stations you can find in the world (one use per Hunter) so your teammate can benefit from it too.

New Consumable: Tool Box

A portable toolkit that refills some dwindling supplies in a tight spot. The Tool Box has two uses so your teammate will benefit from you bringing one too.

Rewards and Battle Pass

A new Battle Pass is available for Tide of Shadows. There is also a free path.

Battle Pass: 1000 BBs

Unlocks Premium Progression

Unlocks extra Challenge reward for faster progression

Battle Pass Bundle: 3150 BB

Unlocks Premium Progression

Unlocks extra Challenge reward for faster progression

+10 Battle Pass Levels

Legendary Hunter - Cardinal Rain

Free Tier Rewards

Legendary Knife - Risen Relic

Chapter 1 (Story)

Consumable Unlock - Tool Box

Custom Ammo Unlock - Hand Crossbow - Dragon Bolt

Chapter 2 (Story)

Consumable Unlock - Medical Pack

Chapter 3 (Story)

Custom Ammo Unlock - Bomb Lance - Waxed Frag Charge

Weapon Unlock - Railroad Hammer

Chapter 4 (Story)

Consumable Unlock - Choke Beetle

Weapon Unlock - Caldwell 92 New Army Swift

Chapter 5 (Story)

Weapon Unlock - Winfield 93 Slate Riposte

Chapter 6 (Story)

Weapon Unlock - Drilling

Custom Ammo Unlock - Drilling - Dumdum Ammo

Chapter 7 (Story)

Custom Ammo Unlock - Drilling - Pennyshot Ammo

Custom Ammo Unlock - Drilling - Full Metal Jacket Ammo

Weapon Unlock - LeMat Mark II UpperMat

Custom Ammo Unlock - Drilling - Flechette

Chapter 8 (Story)

Custom Ammo Unlock - Drilling - Slug

Custom Ammo Unlock - LeMat Mark II UpperMat - Poison Ammo

Custom Ammo Unlock - LeMat Mark II UpperMat - Full Metal Jacket Ammo

Chapter 9 (Story)

Chapter 10 (Story)

Chapter 11 (Story)

Chapter 12 (Story)

Chapter 13 (Story)

Blood Bonds - 100

Chapter 14 (Story)

Chapter 15 (Story)

Legendary Hunter - Gar

Weapon Charm - Ewe's Horn (Overspill)

Premium Tier Rewards

Weapon Charm - Enola's Ghost

Blood Bonds - 200

Legendary Nagant M1895 - Steelroot

Legendary Winfield M1873C - Cretaceous Cruelty

Legendary Sparks LRR Silencer - Corrosive Vessel

Legendary Hunter - Wayward Helmsman

Legendary Tool Box - Saving Aid

Weapon Charm - Gagged Weeper

Legendary Medical Pack - Saving Grace

Legendary Railroad Hammer - Malformer

Legendary Caldwell 92 New Army Swift - Vortex

Blood Bonds - 300

Legendary Drilling - Corrosion

Legendary Winfield 93 Slate Riposte - No Quarter

Weapon Charm - Celestial South

Legendary LeMat Mark II UpperMat - Crimson Varnish

Event Store

While the Tide's influence floods the bayou, we are preparing to weather its storm with new gear. Return to the store throughout the event to find a range of new Weapon Charms to purchase as well as separate Levels if the premium battle pass is not purchased. Check the store out and pick out some special extras.

+1 Battle Pass Level - 200bb

+10 Battle Pass Levels - 2000bb

Event Exclusive Item - Legendary Waxed Dynamite Stick - Damned River - 1000bb

Legendary Hunter - Cardinal Rain - 1500bb

Legendary Hunter - The Fang Shearer - 1200bb

Event Boosters

All Pre-Pledged Hunters will have a +10% Event Points Boost. Cardinal Rain (Grounded) The Fang Shearer (Grounded) Daughter of Decay (Grounded) Teche Wraith (Grounded) The Reptilian (Primal) The Scaled Ward (Primal) The Skinned (Primal) Gar (Primal) The Wayward Helmsman (Smugglers) The Rat (Smugglers) Deckhand (Smugglers) Carcass Gunrunner (Smugglers)

Event Trait - Signee (6 Upgrade Points) - +10% to EP earned in mission

