Escape From Meat City update for 23 June 2023

UPDATE 16: KILL FOR IT

View all patches · Build 11541108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A pretty substantial technical update with lots of new features and improvements! A new stage! Bug fixes aplenty! Its neat! Lots of these changes were necessary to make my upcoming content plans possible, so expect more cool new levels very soon!

CHANGELIST

  • Added new intro stage!
  • Added a scoreboard after each stage
  • Next stage will now only load once the player has pressed E on the score screen
  • Added lots of new art assets!
  • Items collected in the intro stage will no longer disappear afterwards
  • Fixed Uzi viewmodel clipping off the screen when firing
  • Improved weapon recoil animations
  • Boosting is now disabled while standing on the ground, unless you have the Ski Boots active
  • Fixed various bugs regarding save data and settings

