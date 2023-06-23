UPDATE 16: KILL FOR IT

A pretty substantial technical update with lots of new features and improvements! A new stage! Bug fixes aplenty! Its neat! Lots of these changes were necessary to make my upcoming content plans possible, so expect more cool new levels very soon!
CHANGELIST
- Added new intro stage!
- Added a scoreboard after each stage
- Next stage will now only load once the player has pressed E on the score screen
- Added lots of new art assets!
- Items collected in the intro stage will no longer disappear afterwards
- Fixed Uzi viewmodel clipping off the screen when firing
- Improved weapon recoil animations
- Boosting is now disabled while standing on the ground, unless you have the Ski Boots active
- Fixed various bugs regarding save data and settings
