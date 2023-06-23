 Skip to content

Six Days in Fallujah update for 23 June 2023

Day One Patch Notes

Day One Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11540975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We want to thank our community for helping us identify some bugs with today's launch into Early Access. As a result of your continued reports, a new build is available now on Steam, which includes a series of community requests and bug fixes.

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

Patch Notes:

  • Added FOV Slider to Gameplay Settings (sorry about that)
  • Added native Fullscreen Display Mode
  • Added option to completely turn off Upscaling
  • Added option to minimize Head Bobbing
  • Adjusted default options to reduce blurriness on large monitors
  • Environment is now re-randomized every time “Retry Mission” is selected
  • Fixed loud audio stuttering when Windows had Spatial Audio turned on
  • Fixed bug causing permanent Incapacitation from some explosions
  • Fixed bug causing “Start Sighted” option to be ignored for some clients
  • 9 other crash and compatibility bug fixes

Join the community conversation and offer us feedback on our official Discord server!

https://discord.gg/SixDaysGame

