Day One Patch Notes

We want to thank our community for helping us identify some bugs with today's launch into Early Access. As a result of your continued reports, a new build is available now on Steam, which includes a series of community requests and bug fixes.

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

Patch Notes:

Added FOV Slider to Gameplay Settings (sorry about that)

Added native Fullscreen Display Mode

Added option to completely turn off Upscaling

Added option to minimize Head Bobbing

Adjusted default options to reduce blurriness on large monitors

Environment is now re-randomized every time “Retry Mission” is selected

Fixed loud audio stuttering when Windows had Spatial Audio turned on

Fixed bug causing permanent Incapacitation from some explosions

Fixed bug causing “Start Sighted” option to be ignored for some clients

9 other crash and compatibility bug fixes

