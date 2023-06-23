Day One Patch Notes

We want to thank our community for helping us identify some bugs with today's launch into Early Access. As a result of your continued reports, a new build is available now on Steam, which includes a series of community requests and bug fixes.
Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.
Patch Notes:
- Added FOV Slider to Gameplay Settings (sorry about that)
- Added native Fullscreen Display Mode
- Added option to completely turn off Upscaling
- Added option to minimize Head Bobbing
- Adjusted default options to reduce blurriness on large monitors
- Environment is now re-randomized every time “Retry Mission” is selected
- Fixed loud audio stuttering when Windows had Spatial Audio turned on
- Fixed bug causing permanent Incapacitation from some explosions
- Fixed bug causing “Start Sighted” option to be ignored for some clients
- 9 other crash and compatibility bug fixes
