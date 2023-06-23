 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MerFight update for 23 June 2023

Build 0.46.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11540852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No video this time, but here's a list of the changes:

  • Slight bug fixes concerning the announcer VO.
  • Gigi's story mode should be working properly; note, you may have to repeat some battles if you played previously.
  • All characters should have 8 colors per costume.
  • New Naeco costume can be unlocked through Gigi's story mode.

Announcer

  • A new announcer has been added to the game! Volume can be adjusted in options menu.

Localization WIP

  • Localization option is available. It only affects the main menu and has three choices: English, debug testing, and Korean.

Arctina

  • Icicle VFX changes slightly.
  • CHK has a start-up of 16 frames, SHP 15, and SHK 12.

Rho

  • SHK and SHP's guard and hit advantage have been swapped.
  • Charged JHK does 70 damage.
  • Light Manta Blade hit adv. increased by 1.

Bolt

  • SHP startup increasd by 1 frame.
  • CLP is now +1 on block.
  • JHK start increased by 1 frame.

Strike

  • LP Shark Spear is 0 on hit and starts-up 1 frame slower.
  • JHK start-up increased by 1, active frames doubled.
  • Super Shark Bomb start-up increased by 1 frame.

Octonia

  • SHP and CLK guard advantage swapped.
  • JHP active for 14 frames.
  • Tentacle stretch guard adv. is 0.
  • Super Molluscabomber start-up reduced by 1 frame.

Naeco

  • Damage on Venom Dance, Vecnom Stab, etc., reduced.
  • Venom Dance guard avd. is -9; Venom Stab is now 0 on guard.
  • Infectios Orbs damage reduced
  • CLK damge lower
  • CLK and SHK guard swapped
  • Fixed a bug where a hitsphere was missing on SHK.

Atlas

  • Final Punishment guard adv. reduced.
  • CLK and SHK guard adv. swapped.

Gamma

  • CLP is now listed as a low.
  • Omega Crustacean Slam start-up increased by 1 frame.
  • JHK startup increased by 1 frame.

Drargos

  • LK Sphex Spear guard adv. increased (but still negative on block.)
  • SHK is now +1 on block.
  • Miles Push startup is now 6 frames.
  • SHK Startup increased to 13 frames.
  • Volitans Dive hit adv increased from 2 to 5.
  • HK Volitans Dive is now -11 on block
  • HK Volitans startup is now 14 frames.

Odon

  • Uncharged Double Smash damage reduced.

There was also a tournament this month. You can watch the VOD here.

Changed files in this update

MerFight Content Depot 1719691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link