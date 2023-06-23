Build 0.46.2

No video this time, but here's a list of the changes:
- Slight bug fixes concerning the announcer VO.
- Gigi's story mode should be working properly; note, you may have to repeat some battles if you played previously.
- All characters should have 8 colors per costume.
- New Naeco costume can be unlocked through Gigi's story mode.
Announcer
- A new announcer has been added to the game! Volume can be adjusted in options menu.
Localization WIP
- Localization option is available. It only affects the main menu and has three choices: English, debug testing, and Korean.
Arctina
- Icicle VFX changes slightly.
- CHK has a start-up of 16 frames, SHP 15, and SHK 12.
Rho
- SHK and SHP's guard and hit advantage have been swapped.
- Charged JHK does 70 damage.
- Light Manta Blade hit adv. increased by 1.
Bolt
- SHP startup increasd by 1 frame.
- CLP is now +1 on block.
- JHK start increased by 1 frame.
Strike
- LP Shark Spear is 0 on hit and starts-up 1 frame slower.
- JHK start-up increased by 1, active frames doubled.
- Super Shark Bomb start-up increased by 1 frame.
Octonia
- SHP and CLK guard advantage swapped.
- JHP active for 14 frames.
- Tentacle stretch guard adv. is 0.
- Super Molluscabomber start-up reduced by 1 frame.
Naeco
- Damage on Venom Dance, Vecnom Stab, etc., reduced.
- Venom Dance guard avd. is -9; Venom Stab is now 0 on guard.
- Infectios Orbs damage reduced
- CLK damge lower
- CLK and SHK guard swapped
- Fixed a bug where a hitsphere was missing on SHK.
Atlas
- Final Punishment guard adv. reduced.
- CLK and SHK guard adv. swapped.
Gamma
- CLP is now listed as a low.
- Omega Crustacean Slam start-up increased by 1 frame.
- JHK startup increased by 1 frame.
Drargos
- LK Sphex Spear guard adv. increased (but still negative on block.)
- SHK is now +1 on block.
- Miles Push startup is now 6 frames.
- SHK Startup increased to 13 frames.
- Volitans Dive hit adv increased from 2 to 5.
- HK Volitans Dive is now -11 on block
- HK Volitans startup is now 14 frames.
Odon
- Uncharged Double Smash damage reduced.
There was also a tournament this month. You can watch the VOD here.
