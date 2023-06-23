 Skip to content

Pinpoint update for 23 June 2023

v0.9.0a

Alpha release for v0.9.0

Major features include:

  • Copilot automation features
  • Pipettes for injection planning
  • OpenEphys and SpikeGLX APIs
  • Many many bug fixes

