v06222023 Photosensitive Mode & BP Fix

v06222023
fixes:
missing menu text in Portuguese for auto text speed
changes:
added photosensitive mode to options that disables quick flashing, shaking, and other visually fatiguing elements. the list of changed elements is minimal right now, e.g. screen shake, flashing whisper multiplier, and screen sized white flashes. if you experience any discomfort or fatigue from a visual effect please let me know so i can add it to the list of things affected by this mode
Let me know if there are any issues with this build, and hope you all have a great weekend.
Todd
