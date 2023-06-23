 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

24 Killers update for 23 June 2023

v06222023 Photosensitive Mode & BP Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11540830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v06222023

fixes:
missing menu text in Portuguese for auto text speed

changes:
added photosensitive mode to options that disables quick flashing, shaking, and other visually fatiguing elements. the list of changed elements is minimal right now, e.g. screen shake, flashing whisper multiplier, and screen sized white flashes. if you experience any discomfort or fatigue from a visual effect please let me know so i can add it to the list of things affected by this mode

Let me know if there are any issues with this build, and hope you all have a great weekend.

Todd

Changed files in this update

24 Killers Air Bundled Depot 1668314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link