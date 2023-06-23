•Fixed a bug that prevented the phone from turning on.
•Fixed a bug at the Club entrance.
•Added a few warning and informational messages.
•Fixed common spelling mistakes.
•Balancing was done for some events.
Dating Simulator update for 23 June 2023
Hotfix V1.1
