 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dating Simulator update for 23 June 2023

Hotfix V1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11540825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

•Fixed a bug that prevented the phone from turning on.
•Fixed a bug at the Club entrance.
•Added a few warning and informational messages.
•Fixed common spelling mistakes.
•Balancing was done for some events.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1709081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link