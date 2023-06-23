GHPC Update 20230622

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20230622.

This is a regular update, introducing several new features, adjustments, and bug fixes.

New content includes two new helicopters, a new sky system, AI improvements, revised VFX, and a refined Close Air Support (CAS) system.

With this update, roadmap item 2 ("Fire Support") is nearly complete. The main remaining element is a set of future changes to the map screen to show more information and allow finer control of support calls.

With this update, roadmap item 2 ("Fire Support") is nearly complete. The main remaining element is a set of future changes to the map screen to show more information and allow finer control of support calls.

Changelog

Added East German "Hind" gunship with new NVA pilot models

Added "Kiowa" scout helicopter

Added new mission in Eastern Hills map

Added dynamic scaling compass that better depicts the currently visible arc of headings

Added heat shimmer for most weapons and effects

Added ability to tie mission events to units spotting targets or taking fire (currently used for Kiowa scout)

Reworked sky rendering with new clouds, stars, and a WIP version of dynamic weather

Reworked AI vision interaction with forests: they can now see a limited distance into trees, with units inside forests having a spotting advantage compared to those outside looking in

Reworked CAS pilot behavior for better search and attack run orientation

Reworked CAS hardpoint system to allow varied loadouts, rocket barrages, and multiple-bomb drops

Reworked CAS weapon selection to match the intended target

Reworked CAS targeting to select the most important targets based on type and proximity to the map marker

Reworked CAS aiming to account for ballistic drop and momentum

Reworked multiple weapon and impact effects

Changed helicopter pilot AI to be less panicky when shot at, especially when already attempting an attack

Fixed unit losses being double-counted in campaign missions

Fixed multiple issues with crew voice flow

Fixed grass and trees not responding to muzzle blasts

Fixed random crashing jets in Bold Limit

Fixed reticles not loading for some users based on file permissions

Fixed Bradley TOW reticle illuminating in wrong color and getting stuck in illuminated state

Fixed Abrams auxiliary sight HEAT reticle not illuminating

Fixed crew obstruction calls treating grass height as a solid obstruction

Fixed an issue that capped helicopters' maximum speed too low

Fixed mixed-up win condition in Target Tango

Thanks for playing!