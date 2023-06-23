GHPC Update 20230622

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20230622.
This is a regular update, introducing several new features, adjustments, and bug fixes.
New content includes two new helicopters, a new sky system, AI improvements, revised VFX, and a refined Close Air Support (CAS) system.
With this update, roadmap item 2 ("Fire Support") is nearly complete. The main remaining element is a set of future changes to the map screen to show more information and allow finer control of support calls.
As usual, we continue to work concurrently on multiple major features, in order to bring the game ever closer to a completed roadmap and 1.0 release. Stay tuned for more update news! You can learn more on our Discord server or during the bimonthly Twitch developer streams. Links to all our platforms are on the game's website.
Changelog
- Added East German "Hind" gunship with new NVA pilot models
- Added "Kiowa" scout helicopter
- Added new mission in Eastern Hills map
- Added dynamic scaling compass that better depicts the currently visible arc of headings
- Added heat shimmer for most weapons and effects
- Added ability to tie mission events to units spotting targets or taking fire (currently used for Kiowa scout)
- Reworked sky rendering with new clouds, stars, and a WIP version of dynamic weather
- Reworked AI vision interaction with forests: they can now see a limited distance into trees, with units inside forests having a spotting advantage compared to those outside looking in
- Reworked CAS pilot behavior for better search and attack run orientation
- Reworked CAS hardpoint system to allow varied loadouts, rocket barrages, and multiple-bomb drops
- Reworked CAS weapon selection to match the intended target
- Reworked CAS targeting to select the most important targets based on type and proximity to the map marker
- Reworked CAS aiming to account for ballistic drop and momentum
- Reworked multiple weapon and impact effects
- Changed helicopter pilot AI to be less panicky when shot at, especially when already attempting an attack
- Fixed unit losses being double-counted in campaign missions
- Fixed multiple issues with crew voice flow
- Fixed grass and trees not responding to muzzle blasts
- Fixed random crashing jets in Bold Limit
- Fixed reticles not loading for some users based on file permissions
- Fixed Bradley TOW reticle illuminating in wrong color and getting stuck in illuminated state
- Fixed Abrams auxiliary sight HEAT reticle not illuminating
- Fixed crew obstruction calls treating grass height as a solid obstruction
- Fixed an issue that capped helicopters' maximum speed too low
- Fixed mixed-up win condition in Target Tango
Thanks for playing!
