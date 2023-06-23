v1.08 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11540789 · Last edited 23 June 2023 – 02:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Bugs:

Fixed a typo in a story cutscene

Added punctuation to some events

In the cracked ice event, flyers will no longer trigger twice

Fixed a draw error with the arachne move sprite

QoL:

Added an exit button to the graveyard menu