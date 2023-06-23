v1.08 Patch Notes

Bugs:
Fixed a typo in a story cutscene
Added punctuation to some events
In the cracked ice event, flyers will no longer trigger twice
Fixed a draw error with the arachne move sprite
QoL:
Added an exit button to the graveyard menu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bugs:
Fixed a typo in a story cutscene
Added punctuation to some events
In the cracked ice event, flyers will no longer trigger twice
Fixed a draw error with the arachne move sprite
QoL:
Added an exit button to the graveyard menu
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update