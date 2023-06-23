 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 23 June 2023

v1.08 Patch Notes

Bugs:
Fixed a typo in a story cutscene
Added punctuation to some events
In the cracked ice event, flyers will no longer trigger twice
Fixed a draw error with the arachne move sprite

QoL:
Added an exit button to the graveyard menu

