 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactical Nexus update for 23 June 2023

Quick fix - dojo + memo

Share · View all patches · Build 11540772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug with the anchor hook icon in Hitofude dojo.
Fixed a bug in the order of numbers in the memo icon.

Changed files in this update

Tactical Adventure Content Depot 1141291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link