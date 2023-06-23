Fixed a bug with the anchor hook icon in Hitofude dojo.
Fixed a bug in the order of numbers in the memo icon.
Tactical Nexus update for 23 June 2023
Quick fix - dojo + memo
Patchnotes via Steam Community
