Patch - 1.0.1

First patch since exiting Early Access. A few quality of life fixes, enjoy:
- Fixed EVENT menu panel text still showing LOCKED in some instances when it should say ENTER (this is just a text issue, the panel was accessible even when it said LOCKED!)
- Fixed scores not uploading to leaderboard for TRAIN and FIGHT level 10.
- Fixed issue where a LEVEL 11 in FIGHT mode would appear at the end of LEVEL 10 (there is no LEVEL 11) ^^
- Fixed issue where if you played WORKOUT and then afterwards during the same session played a level in TRAIN TIER 2, the dummy wouldn't pivot side to side.
- Fixed FIGHT stabbing arm (levels 6-10) not rendering correctly.
- Fixed a font issue in certain languages where some letters would render differently than others.
- FIGHT mode now has some modifiers available! (more to come)
- TRAIN TIER 3 no longer has the NoGhost mod available, as there are no ghosts anyway in Tier 3.
- Fixed issue in FIGHT were in some instances mistakes wouldn't remove hearts.
- Added an in-game recentering using OpenXR. Click both joysticks down and it'll recenter you correctly!
