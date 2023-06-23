 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crazy Kung Fu update for 23 June 2023

Patch - 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11540681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First patch since exiting Early Access. A few quality of life fixes, enjoy:

  • Fixed EVENT menu panel text still showing LOCKED in some instances when it should say ENTER (this is just a text issue, the panel was accessible even when it said LOCKED!)
  • Fixed scores not uploading to leaderboard for TRAIN and FIGHT level 10.
  • Fixed issue where a LEVEL 11 in FIGHT mode would appear at the end of LEVEL 10 (there is no LEVEL 11) ^^
  • Fixed issue where if you played WORKOUT and then afterwards during the same session played a level in TRAIN TIER 2, the dummy wouldn't pivot side to side.
  • Fixed FIGHT stabbing arm (levels 6-10) not rendering correctly.
  • Fixed a font issue in certain languages where some letters would render differently than others.
  • FIGHT mode now has some modifiers available! (more to come)
  • TRAIN TIER 3 no longer has the NoGhost mod available, as there are no ghosts anyway in Tier 3.
  • Fixed issue in FIGHT were in some instances mistakes wouldn't remove hearts.
  • Added an in-game recentering using OpenXR. Click both joysticks down and it'll recenter you correctly!

Changed files in this update

Crazy Kung Fu Content Depot 1340301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link