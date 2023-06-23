 Skip to content

We are Eva update for 23 June 2023

Minor Update 1.0.02

  • Added Steam Rich Presence
  • Made some changes to how leaderboards work to make it easier to spot suspicious activity
  • Removed some old unused game files to improve optimization

