 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

art of rally update for 23 June 2023

Update v1.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11540501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Picture by Decinoge

Changelog

improvements

  • jumps and landings are now more predictable and manageable
  • prioritise online leaderboard ghosts before loading local ghosts
  • added and improved camera rotation options
  • improved switching between vegetation renderer options
  • added save game backups to help alleviate some save game issues

fixes

  • fixed issues with haapajärvi local ghosts
  • fixed volumetric lighting rendering issues on franzenheim
  • fixed oreng valley -r finish gate
  • fixed tears and terrain clipping on sardinia freeroam
  • fixed rocks with no colliders on karura
  • fixed invisible vegetation on some NVIDIA cards when running DX12
  • fixed the front left wheel of das speedvan being too large

Changed files in this update

art of rally Depot - Windows Depot 550321
  • Loading history…
art of rally Depot - Mac Depot 550322
  • Loading history…
art of rally Depot - Linux Depot 550323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link