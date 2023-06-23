Update v1.4.3

Picture by Decinoge
Changelog
improvements
- jumps and landings are now more predictable and manageable
- prioritise online leaderboard ghosts before loading local ghosts
- added and improved camera rotation options
- improved switching between vegetation renderer options
- added save game backups to help alleviate some save game issues
fixes
- fixed issues with haapajärvi local ghosts
- fixed volumetric lighting rendering issues on franzenheim
- fixed oreng valley -r finish gate
- fixed tears and terrain clipping on sardinia freeroam
- fixed rocks with no colliders on karura
- fixed invisible vegetation on some NVIDIA cards when running DX12
- fixed the front left wheel of das speedvan being too large
