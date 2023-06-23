 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stardust Defenders update for 23 June 2023

Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11540287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug that would cause the game to freeze forever if you had the Tree Life or Stardust permanent upgrade
-Fixed a bug that caused the final screen to not display

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2437081 Depot 2437081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link