Costume Party update for 23 June 2023

🎉 Release Announcement: Immoral Alliance - Embrace the Parody Mayhem! 🎮

Build 11540221

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🚀 The time has come to experience the exhilaration of "Immoral Alliance"! Unleash your wildest desires in this daring adult simulation game, inspired by a renowned team-based shooter. Join the fray and indulge in a world of passion, chaos, and unbridled excitement!

Introducing three extraordinary characters: Polar, Nefer, and Anikka! These seductive and powerful personas will ignite your senses and challenge your expectations. Brace yourself for thrilling "battles" and unforgettable encounters.

Immerse yourself in the Swinging Room, a sensuous locale and iconic meeting place. Explore its captivating corners and uncover hidden pleasures as you navigate this enticing battleground.

Download now and let the parody mayhem of "Immoral Alliance" consume you! Join the sensual battle today and unleash your desires! 🔥💥

Changed files in this update

Costume Party Content Depot 1648301
  • Loading history…
data Depot 1648302
  • Loading history…
