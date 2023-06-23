Patch notes June/2023

Hi, hope you are doing well!

In this patch I'm trying to fix some game issues and try new things...

Fixes first...

Fixed a bug that conserves momentum after character death.

Sometimes the character would retain some momentum or the last input from the controller even after death, causing him to move awkwardly.

Increase the horizontal dead zone of the Controllers.

This change was made to make the game more friendly for controller users. This makes the character walk slower when slowly pressing the analog stick

Add new action buttons for jumping.

This change might be a little weird, but I'm trying to fix the jump button on the controllers, and since I don't have a original controller myself, I just added 3 jump buttons, hope one of them is comfortable for you...

Also, if you play with a controller, please let me know which controller you are using and also which buttons you can use to jump in this new patch...

New things:

The 7th trophy has been added so anyone can 100% the game as it stands right now... but remember that new levels are coming soon...

Mabel's new "super power!"

Mabel can now transform into a platform to help players traverse the castle...

One of the biggest criticisms of the game is its difficulty. The game was made to be very difficult, it was inspired by kaizo, meat boy, celeste and other games that are "difficult", BUT maybe I'm not presenting the difficulty of the game in the right way... I'll make more introductory levels so that everyone can get familiar with the controls before it gets too difficult... Until these levels are done, Mabel will help you finish the game.

Please note that difficulty is one of the main features of my game, but frustration doesn't have to be, if you find it more fun to play with Mabel as your pocket platform then do this! Get the trophies, finish the game, have fun, and when you're ready to challenge yourself, play without assistance mode...

That's it folks, I hope these changes make the game better, and if they don't let me know... I'm always reading the discussions on the game's forum...