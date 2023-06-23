 Skip to content

Fadeout: Underground update for 23 June 2023

Fadeout ver 1.24.10 - Hotfix

Build 11540185

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix patch addressing some issues with Admin assignment to a server

