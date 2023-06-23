Small Update #1

Good evening, everyone.

Thank you all for your incredible support and proven interest for the future of the game. I couldn't ask for anything more. :)

Here comes the first "real" update since the launch of Early Access, I hope these changes and additions will make some parts of the game a bit more enjoyable.

•Reworked Smilers and Hounds, some new information about them has appeard in Level 0 and Level 84.

•Added a new Flashlight mechanic on "LMB" and an updated description.

•Adjustments and additions to Level 84:

-Added a hidden alternative exit to a different level

-Added some more subtle guidance towards safe zones

-Made all safe zone and exit lamp posts a bit taller

-changed some lighting and looks of the level (hopefully it also gives a bit of a performance boost)

-Added a new hidden area to the level

-Central safe zone now acts as a sort of checkpoint

•Increased Spray Paint range (can now reach the floor without crouching)

•You can now close your inventory with "Escape"!

•Removed Motion Blur (will probably add an option for it in the future)

•A few subtle UI changes.

•Added missing recipe for Completed Flower Contract and fixed the contract not being able to be stored in wallet/contract archive.

•More contracts available to pick up in Traders Keep.

•New greater Flower contract added with a special reward.

•Fixed a bug with most entities losing aggro from nowhere and some other weird behavior.

•Bacteria AI has been tweaked to make it a bit less prone to aggro from far and reduced the required time to be out of sight to lose aggro a small amount.

•Bacteria will now retreat "somewhere" after being burnt.

•"Almond Energy +" will no longer stop you mid sprint when you drink it (it will still stop your sprint once it's duration runs out)

Hope you enjoy!