Blitz Roads update for 23 June 2023

Update - Blitz Roads v1.4.6 for Windows

Blitz Roads v1.4.6 for Windows · Build 11540147

Changelog

  • New Racing GameMode (Freestyle)

  • A new updated settings menu

  • Screen resolution now can support up to 4k on compatible displays.

  • A new updated area selection screen on normal-racing mode.

  • Fixes an issue with pixel light quality not changing when switching settings

  • A new redesign to the main menu racing scene.

  • Change Xbox Drift button from "LT" to "A" Button.

  • All areas in normal mode are now only visible when the area prior is unlocked.

  • New Camera Effects and positioning (Shows more in front of the player)

  • New Camera Skaking effects when player racer crashes or gets shot at.

  • Added new tonemapping effects to all areas in all game modes

  • Improvements to the offroad textures in normal race mode.

  • Fixes an issue that caused the UI Text to appear blurry.

  • Fixes an issue that caused strange pixelated artifacts to occur in Coin racing mode.

Planned for future updates

  • Releasing the Android version of Blitz Roads. (Currently still in development)

  • Adding At least 2 more new vehicles.

  • Adding new power-ups and upgrades.

  • Making vehicles "upgradable."

  • Creating At least 10 more racing tracks for normal racing mode.

  • In Development of online 2-player mode.

Known Issues

  • Vehicles in Demo scene in main menu can sometimes cross a "invisible" gap between ramps.

  • Screen Resolution selection on some PCs are not saving current resolution during game restart.

  • If you find any Glitches or issues with this update, please give feedback!

Update - v1.4.6 June 22,2023

