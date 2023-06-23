Update - Blitz Roads v1.4.6 for Windows

Changelog
-
New Racing GameMode (Freestyle)
-
A new updated settings menu
-
Screen resolution now can support up to 4k on compatible displays.
-
A new updated area selection screen on normal-racing mode.
-
Fixes an issue with pixel light quality not changing when switching settings
-
A new redesign to the main menu racing scene.
-
Change Xbox Drift button from "LT" to "A" Button.
-
All areas in normal mode are now only visible when the area prior is unlocked.
-
New Camera Effects and positioning (Shows more in front of the player)
-
New Camera Skaking effects when player racer crashes or gets shot at.
-
Added new tonemapping effects to all areas in all game modes
-
Improvements to the offroad textures in normal race mode.
-
Fixes an issue that caused the UI Text to appear blurry.
-
Fixes an issue that caused strange pixelated artifacts to occur in Coin racing mode.
Planned for future updates
-
Releasing the Android version of Blitz Roads. (Currently still in development)
-
Adding At least 2 more new vehicles.
-
Adding new power-ups and upgrades.
-
Making vehicles "upgradable."
-
Creating At least 10 more racing tracks for normal racing mode.
-
In Development of online 2-player mode.
Known Issues
-
Vehicles in Demo scene in main menu can sometimes cross a "invisible" gap between ramps.
-
Screen Resolution selection on some PCs are not saving current resolution during game restart.
-
If you find any Glitches or issues with this update, please give feedback!
Update - v1.4.6 June 22,2023
Changed files in this update