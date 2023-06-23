Update - Blitz Roads v1.4.6 for Windows

New Racing GameMode (Freestyle)

A new updated settings menu

Screen resolution now can support up to 4k on compatible displays.

A new updated area selection screen on normal-racing mode.

Fixes an issue with pixel light quality not changing when switching settings

A new redesign to the main menu racing scene.

Change Xbox Drift button from "LT" to "A" Button.

All areas in normal mode are now only visible when the area prior is unlocked.

New Camera Effects and positioning (Shows more in front of the player)

New Camera Skaking effects when player racer crashes or gets shot at.

Added new tonemapping effects to all areas in all game modes

Improvements to the offroad textures in normal race mode.

Fixes an issue that caused the UI Text to appear blurry.