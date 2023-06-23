 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 23 June 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that prevented using the bible as a crafting material for makeshift armor.
  • Fixed an issue where the turn wouldn't end when there was insufficient space on the disk.
  • Reduced the weight of the glass shard from 0.3 to 0.2.

In this hotfix, I've added a crafting recipe that was missing and fixed a bug that stopped turns when storage space was inadequate. Thanks for your feedback!

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please don't hesitate to reach out via the comments, discussions, or directly at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you!

Best,
In-geon

