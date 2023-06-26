Maintenance Alert

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41677266/98ef64136f7b53688e9d9e283a088cdf66355d7e.png[/img]

Gladiators,

With WORLD BOSS 1.0 launching today, our servers are currently down while they are being tested and the update is being prepared. This is to ensure your playing experience is as smooth as possible and you can jump in straight away and start battling for the crown!

We appreciate your patience while the servers are down and we are doing everything to get them back up as fast as we can.

Keep your eyes peeled and guns loaded as we creep closer to 1.0, launching at 3pm AEST / 10pm PDT / 6am BST today!

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

Have a bug you want to report? Head on over to our Discord server. For Player Support issues, please contact us via Zendesk.

