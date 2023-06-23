Update 121.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11539996 · Last edited 23 June 2023 – 05:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone adjustment releases correction 120.1

-Corrected Languages

Portuguese

Spanish

pet names are back to the blueprint standard due to the Portuguese and Spanish misidentification in the game and the discord bot

Map

-Increased oasis lake size and depth

Animals

-Fixed jump delay for all animals

-Fixed food socket of all animals

-Fixed animals are not dropping sticks

Gazelle

Ajustaded

Baby

Juvenile

Sub-Adult

Adult

-Fixed Delay of Gazelle's jump

-Fixed gazelle grazing

-Adjusted cosmetics of all Gazelle stages

-Added step and particle sounds to walking, running and sprinting

Lion

-Corrected lion and baby Lioness picking up sticks and dropping

Crocodile

-Corrected Baby Crocodile picking up sticks and not releasing

