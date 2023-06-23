 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 23 June 2023

Update 121.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone adjustment releases correction 120.1

-Corrected Languages
Portuguese
Spanish

pet names are back to the blueprint standard due to the Portuguese and Spanish misidentification in the game and the discord bot

Map

-Increased oasis lake size and depth

Animals

-Fixed jump delay for all animals
-Fixed food socket of all animals
-Fixed animals are not dropping sticks

Gazelle

Ajustaded

Baby
Juvenile
Sub-Adult
Adult

-Fixed Delay of Gazelle's jump
-Fixed gazelle grazing
-Adjusted cosmetics of all Gazelle stages
-Added step and particle sounds to walking, running and sprinting

Lion

-Corrected lion and baby Lioness picking up sticks and dropping

Crocodile

-Corrected Baby Crocodile picking up sticks and not releasing

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

