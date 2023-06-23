Update 121.0

Hello everyone adjustment releases correction 120.1
-Corrected Languages
Portuguese
Spanish
pet names are back to the blueprint standard due to the Portuguese and Spanish misidentification in the game and the discord bot
Map
-Increased oasis lake size and depth
Animals
-Fixed jump delay for all animals
-Fixed food socket of all animals
-Fixed animals are not dropping sticks
Gazelle
Ajustaded
Baby
Juvenile
Sub-Adult
Adult
-Fixed Delay of Gazelle's jump
-Fixed gazelle grazing
-Adjusted cosmetics of all Gazelle stages
-Added step and particle sounds to walking, running and sprinting
Lion
-Corrected lion and baby Lioness picking up sticks and dropping
Crocodile
-Corrected Baby Crocodile picking up sticks and not releasing
For more information and details, please join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
Changed files in this update