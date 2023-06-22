Artwork Upgrade

Squarena now has a new selection of artwork for in-game as well as store page, trailer, and library assets. This has been something I have wanted to complete for a while and I am very pleased with the results. I hope you enjoy!

Update Highlights:

New background art that is randomly selected each round for maps that don't have a unique background.

New background art toggle options in the Video/Audio section of the options menu. This allows you to choose which backgrounds are available when starting a round.

Fixed a very slight gravity inconsistency

New main trailer

New and modified library artwork

Thank you, and I'm looking forward to continue the improvement of Squarena!