Update 0.8.5.2 - Secret added

New Features:

A new secret has been added to the game. We offer a bounty for the first 3 persons who post a screenshot of the new secret into our discord in the #screenshots channel. The first 3 players who share the right screenshot will receive a steam key for one of our games or soundtracks of your choice!

Join the discord and the bounty hunt now: https://discord.com/invite/GNEBkQDyUb

Improvements:

Smoother player camera movement and performance improvements

Balancing:

Darkness Staff now has 5 base damage (was 10 base damage)

Bugfixes