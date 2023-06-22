 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 22 June 2023

Update 0.8.5.2 - Secret added

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features:

A new secret has been added to the game. We offer a bounty for the first 3 persons who post a screenshot of the new secret into our discord in the #screenshots channel. The first 3 players who share the right screenshot will receive a steam key for one of our games or soundtracks of your choice!

Join the discord and the bounty hunt now:  https://discord.com/invite/GNEBkQDyUb

Improvements:
  • Smoother player camera movement and performance improvements
Balancing:
  • Darkness Staff now has 5 base damage (was 10 base damage)
Bugfixes
  • Reverted to serial physics model due to some regressions.

