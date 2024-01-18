New Cycle is OUT NOW!

Attention everyone!

We are excited to announce that New Cycle just started it's Early Access! We can't put in words how much we are looking forward to see you test out all that we got in store for you - and will have during the upcoming months of Early Access!



After an apocalyptic series of solar flares, human society has been thrown into disarray. Establish a settlement and develop it all the way from humble beginnings to industrial metropolis. Ensure the survival of your people against all odds - Even in this desperate world, one thing remains true: As one era ends, another era begins. It is time for a new cycle.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2198510/New_Cycle/