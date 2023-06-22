Guntech 2.50 includes several major rewrites of systems such as a new ship configuration screen. There are a ton of fixes and improvements throughout the game, all of the levels have been revisited and re-tuned! The whole game has been optimized to run smoothly on wide range of computers.
Guntech 2 update for 22 June 2023
Guntech 2.50 with major upgrades!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
