Guntech 2 update for 22 June 2023

Guntech 2.50 with major upgrades!

22 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Guntech 2.50 includes several major rewrites of systems such as a new ship configuration screen. There are a ton of fixes and improvements throughout the game, all of the levels have been revisited and re-tuned! The whole game has been optimized to run smoothly on wide range of computers.

