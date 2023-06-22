 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 22 June 2023

b0.8.9 GUI Updates 2

Build 11539891

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bit more of the GUI to be a bit nicer and less rough around the edges
  • Moved the parallel world bonuses to a new layer
  • Updated progress bars to be nicer less bland looking
  • Sized down the zone picker circle to be a bit smaller so it's not covering too much of the nice art
  • Updated Auto attack to be not require mouse or keyboard input to be active

