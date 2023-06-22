- Fixed a bit more of the GUI to be a bit nicer and less rough around the edges
- Moved the parallel world bonuses to a new layer
- Updated progress bars to be nicer less bland looking
- Sized down the zone picker circle to be a bit smaller so it's not covering too much of the nice art
- Updated Auto attack to be not require mouse or keyboard input to be active
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 22 June 2023
b0.8.9 GUI Updates 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
