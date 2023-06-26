 Skip to content

Fidget Spinner RPG update for 26 June 2023

Early Access v1.3.20

Share · View all patches · Build 11539870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.3.20 is out now on the main branch!
Here's a list of changes:

  • Added a new tab in the settings that enables setting up bindings (with optional modifiers) to quickly perform various actions on items.
  • Several optimizations to increase FPS, especially in CPU-bound cases.
  • You can now continue to build multiple of the same construction machine type by holding down shift while building.
  • Added a new talent in construction that allows connections and item consumer machines to process stackable items in stack sizes of up to 2.5% of their max stack size per point.
  • Added alchemy-related machines to construction for reagent gathering, ore grinding, and potion brewing.
  • Fixed some potions not containing the correct crafted by proficiency attributes which made them not work properly with the researcher machine.
  • Fixed brewmaster talent not correctly adding stats to potions when interacting with the orichalcium scaling effect.
  • Fixed some cases where items could get tagged as both trash and favorite via filters and/or the auto tag as trash setting.
  • Enabled machine connections to split a held stack at the endpoint and give the endpoint socket a partial stack to prevent a case where machines could get "jammed" under certain circumstances.
  • Slightly adjusted machine connection item spacing to reduce overlap between the endpoint socket as well as the item packets themselves.

