Early Access v1.3.20

v1.3.20 is out now on the main branch!
Here's a list of changes:
- Added a new tab in the settings that enables setting up bindings (with optional modifiers) to quickly perform various actions on items.
- Several optimizations to increase FPS, especially in CPU-bound cases.
- You can now continue to build multiple of the same construction machine type by holding down shift while building.
- Added a new talent in construction that allows connections and item consumer machines to process stackable items in stack sizes of up to 2.5% of their max stack size per point.
- Added alchemy-related machines to construction for reagent gathering, ore grinding, and potion brewing.
- Fixed some potions not containing the correct crafted by proficiency attributes which made them not work properly with the researcher machine.
- Fixed brewmaster talent not correctly adding stats to potions when interacting with the orichalcium scaling effect.
- Fixed some cases where items could get tagged as both trash and favorite via filters and/or the auto tag as trash setting.
- Enabled machine connections to split a held stack at the endpoint and give the endpoint socket a partial stack to prevent a case where machines could get "jammed" under certain circumstances.
- Slightly adjusted machine connection item spacing to reduce overlap between the endpoint socket as well as the item packets themselves.
