 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Secrets of the Witch House update for 22 June 2023

Blades, flames and gems.

Share · View all patches · Build 11539292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update:
  • Better gem/trap chest collision behavior and animation.
  • Made trap scripting improvements and added enemy avoidance. This is foundational for more random trap placements throughout the game in the future.
  • Fixed dungeon cell tile AI navigation and random prop navmesh carving.
  • Increased dungeon level generation size and adjusted room spawn tile selection.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2290321 Depot 2290321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link