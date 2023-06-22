Blades, flames and gems.

Valve broke adding free packages (even the "Add to library" button on the store is affected), wait for them to fix it.
You also need to update the SteamDB extension to 3.6.7.
Update:
- Better gem/trap chest collision behavior and animation.
- Made trap scripting improvements and added enemy avoidance. This is foundational for more random trap placements throughout the game in the future.
- Fixed dungeon cell tile AI navigation and random prop navmesh carving.
- Increased dungeon level generation size and adjusted room spawn tile selection.
