Alpha 10.2

Fixed critical error when players can`t connect to other players.

Players in VR are no longer given a random role at the start, due which there will no longer be error when monster is selected for a VR player and game crashes.

Added gravity to notes after dropped from hands, otherwise they fly into the sky and you can’t reach them.

When a person enters game and gets loaded on map, the settings will not reset anymore.

The lever from Dark House was removed, it looked stange.