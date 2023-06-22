 Skip to content

Under Lock update for 22 June 2023

Alpha 10.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed critical error when players can`t connect to other players.

  • Players in VR are no longer given a random role at the start, due which there will no longer be error when monster is selected for a VR player and game crashes.

  • Added gravity to notes after dropped from hands, otherwise they fly into the sky and you can’t reach them.

  • When a person enters game and gets loaded on map, the settings will not reset anymore.

  • The lever from Dark House was removed, it looked stange.

  • At now flashlights will gives immediately at start match.

Features

  • Added Ukrainian language.

