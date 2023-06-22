Alpha 10.2

Fixes
Fixed critical error when players can`t connect to other players.
Players in VR are no longer given a random role at the start, due which there will no longer be error when monster is selected for a VR player and game crashes.
Added gravity to notes after dropped from hands, otherwise they fly into the sky and you can’t reach them.
When a person enters game and gets loaded on map, the settings will not reset anymore.
The lever from Dark House was removed, it looked stange.
At now flashlights will gives immediately at start match.
Features
- Added Ukrainian language.
