The Druid - Hotfix #4 (June 22nd 2023)

We've fixed a small but annoying (and quite game-breaking) bug that slipped under our sight in previous patch notes.

Fixed a bug where, under certain circumstances (the player didn't have enough currency), the game froze upon "purchasing" a Dagda's Cauldron. Now, it also displays a text pop up telling you the outcome.

We're aware of some other "unintended features" and we are investigating them, so expect a new hotfix in the coming days.

Have fun and enjoy your playthroughts :3