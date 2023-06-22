 Skip to content

Dwerve update for 22 June 2023

v1.1.12 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11539226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Mod Support Beta
  • Improved overall Mod Browser UX
  • Fixed misc Mod Browser bugs
  • Fixed misc Mod Support bugs

Changed files in this update

Dwerve Windows 64-bit Depot 1132761
Dwerve Mac Depot 1132762
Dwerve Linux Depot 1132763
