Patch 2.4.4

Upon releasing 2.4.4 the following was fixed/changed.
- Added to the cave.
- Added Lighting to cave.
- Changed Exit from walls to fence.
- Added collision barriers to the fence around the lake.
- Changed the text in the finish screen from 2.4.5 to 2.5.0.
- Changed AI look.
- Adjusted Into Movie and Escaping house Movie.
- Started the Area for the town (see Preview Photo).
- Added music to Starting Intro.
- Added Music to Escaping House scene.
- Adjusted Puzzles.
- Added more scenery.
