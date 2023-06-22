 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Horror Tales update for 22 June 2023

Patch 2.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11539182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upon releasing 2.4.4 the following was fixed/changed.

  • Added to the cave.
  • Added Lighting to cave.
  • Changed Exit from walls to fence.
  • Added collision barriers to the fence around the lake.
  • Changed the text in the finish screen from 2.4.5 to 2.5.0.
  • Changed AI look.
  • Adjusted Into Movie and Escaping house Movie.
  • Started the Area for the town (see Preview Photo).
  • Added music to Starting Intro.
  • Added Music to Escaping House scene.
  • Adjusted Puzzles.
  • Added more scenery.


Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2325031 Depot 2325031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link