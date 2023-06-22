Development Branch update - v0.8.002

Share · View all patches · Build 11539104 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 21:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.8.002) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a very early preview of the next update. Including space trading & frogs. It will change a lot before the final update, and there's more to come.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.8.002 - Temporary changelog :

Add new terra stage loot (amphibians)

Fix : can't launch rocket if 0 credits

Change recipes of 9x pods

Improve Trade Station UI

Improve autocrafter performances

Change colored fabric recipe

