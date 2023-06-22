 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 22 June 2023

Development Branch update - v0.8.002

The Planet Crafter update for 22 June 2023

Development Branch update - v0.8.002

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.8.002) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a very early preview of the next update. Including space trading & frogs. It will change a lot before the final update, and there's more to come.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.8.002 - Temporary changelog :

Add new terra stage loot (amphibians)
Fix : can't launch rocket if 0 credits
Change recipes of 9x pods
Improve Trade Station UI
Improve autocrafter performances
Change colored fabric recipe

