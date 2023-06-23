Performance Update + Soundtrack Release!

Greetings, Wanderers!

Today's patch is a smaller one, but one that I'm very excited about!

You can now purchase the game's soundtrack! Its wonderful creator, Jakob Sommerlund Moestrup, put together an album for you to listen to.

The other notable changes are that I've greatly improved the game's memory usage, reducing it by more than half. With the help of the community, I've also changed the Chinese Localization of the game so that it is a lot more robust.

For those of you who play on Mobile, there were some changes related to ads. Ads are now completely gone from the mobile version!

Here are the patch notes:

Greatly reduced the game's memory usage

The "Lull" weather card can no longer appear in the first 3 turns of a fight

You can now click your deck to see your decklist while choosing or discarding cards

Made a lot of improvements to the Chinese localization of the game

A few cards were adjusted (See bellow for the full list of changes)

Swapped Raodan's Biting Cold and Read The Ice's unlock order

Mobile:

Removed Ads

Bounties now give gems

You can now pay gems to increase your rewards at the end of a run

The Starter pack now doubles all gem rewards

The last 3 bounty slots now cost 500 gems

Fixed a few issues caused by Necromancer's book

You can now correctly add more idols to the Special Meal quest when replaying it

Fixed an issue related to cards with the text "if you haven't played a card since an enemy or ally died."

Detailed Card Changes:

===== Generic Cards =====

Frenzied Rage:

Effect changed from 'Gain Frenzy (1) and Fatigue (1).' to 'Gain Frenzy (1). Double your Fatigue. Gain Fatigue (1) if you have none.'

Upgraded effect changed from 'Gain Frenzy (1) and Fatigue (1).' to 'Gain Frenzy (1). Double your Fatigue. Gain Fatigue (1) if you have none.'

Frostfire Helix:

Name changed (was 'Frostfire Blast')

Cost changed from 2 to 4

Effect changed from 'Trigger Frostbite 2 times on any enemy to deal 6 damage to it and gain 3 mana. Repeat for Burn.' to 'Trigger Frostbite 3 times on any enemy to gain 8 mana. Trigger Burn 3 times on any enemy to draw 3.'

Upgraded cost changed from 2 to 4

Upgraded effect changed from 'Trigger Frostbite 3 times on any enemy to deal 8 damage to it and gain 5 mana. Repeat for Burn.' to 'Trigger Frostbite 4 times on any enemy to gain 10 mana. Trigger Burn 4 times on any enemy to draw 4.'

Ice Lance:

Effect changed from 'Gain Frost Rune (2). Deal 10 damage to any enemy. Then, if it's Frozen, deal 15 more damage to it and lose 2 mana.' to 'Gain Frost Rune (2). Deal 10 damage to any enemy. Then, if it's Frozen, deal 18 more damage to it and lose 2 mana.'

Upgraded effect changed from 'Gain Frost Rune (3). Deal 12 damage to any enemy. Then, if it's Frozen, deal 23 more damage to it and lose 3 mana.' to 'Gain Frost Rune (3). Deal 12 damage to any enemy. Then, if it's Frozen, deal 25 more damage to it and lose 3 mana.'

Riposte:

Upgraded cost changed from 0 to 2

Upgraded effect changed from 'Deal 4x2 damage to the first enemy. Draw one Riposte whenever you evade an attack. Play this card when drawn.' to 'Deal 6x2 damage to the first enemy. Draw one Riposte whenever you evade an attack. Play this card when drawn.'

Spell Jolt:

Effect changed from 'Gain Spellweave (5). Apply 4 Shock to yourself.' to 'Gain Spellweave (5). Apply 4 fixed Shock to yourself.'

Upgraded effect changed from 'Gain Spellweave (8). Apply 8 Shock to yourself.' to 'Gain Spellweave (8). Apply 8 fixed Shock to yourself.'

Spiritual Burden:

Upgraded effect changed from 'Give Vulnerable (3), Frail (3), Crystallize (3), Curse (3) and Nullify (1) to any enemy. Lose 6 health.' to 'Give Vulnerable (3), Frail (3), Crystallize (3), Curse (3) and Nullify (2) to any enemy. Lose 8 health.'

Void Focus:

Effect changed from 'Gain 1 mana. Whenever you discard a card with this card in hand, lose 1 health and gain 1 mana.' to 'Gain 1 mana. Whenever you discard a card with this card in hand, gain 1 mana and apply 1 fixed Arcane to yourself.'

Upgraded effect changed from 'Gain 1 mana. Whenever you discard a card with this card in hand, lose 3 health and gain 2 mana.' to 'Gain 1 mana. Whenever you discard a card with this card in hand, gain 2 mana and apply 3 fixed Arcane to yourself.'

===== Inna Cards =====

Gather Equipment:

Effect changed from 'Create a Temporary Strenuous Strike, Assisted Strike, Shielded Strike or Brittle Shield, three times.' to 'Create a Temporary Brittle Shield, Assisted Strike, Poisoned Darts, Cleaving Strike or Hobble, three times.'

Upgraded effect changed from 'Create a Temporary Strenuous Strike+, Assisted Strike+, Shielded Strike+ or Brittle Shield+, three times.' to 'Create a Temporary Brittle Shield+, Assisted Strike+, Poisoned Darts+, Cleaving Strike+ or Hobble+, three times.'

===== Raodan Cards =====

Biting Cold:

Cost changed from 4 to 2

Effect changed from 'Deal 11x2 damage to all enemies with Frostbite.' to 'Deal 1x2 damage to all enemies. Increase this value by 1 whenever you trigger the Frostbite of an enemy with this card in hand.'

Upgraded cost changed from 4 to 2

Upgraded effect changed from 'Deal 14x2 damage to all enemies with Frostbite.' to 'Deal 1x3 damage to all enemies. Increase this value by 1 whenever you trigger the Frostbite of an enemy with this card in hand.'

Unlock level changed from 2 to 8

Read the Ice:

Unlock level changed from 8 to 2

===== Weather Cards =====

Chaotic Hide:

Effect changed from 'Free. Gain Fortress (5) this turn and 20 shield. Apply 10 of a fixed random status to yourself and gain Curse (1-3).' to 'Free. Gain Fortress (5) this turn and 20 shield. Apply 8 of a fixed random status to yourself and gain Curse (1-3).'

Upgraded effect changed from 'Free. Gain Fortress (7) this turn and 30 shield. Apply 16 of a fixed random status to yourself and gain Curse (2-4).' to 'Free. Gain Fortress (7) this turn and 30 shield. Apply 12 of a fixed random status to yourself and gain Curse (2-4).'

Manic Storm:

Upgraded effect changed from 'Free. Give Bleed (5), Arcane Leak (5), Leech (5) and Decay (5) to everyone. Cleanse yourself 2 time.' to 'Free. Give Bleed (5), Arcane Leak (5), Leech (5) and Decay (5) to everyone. Cleanse yourself 3 time.'

===== Monster Cards =====

Cursed Strike:

Effect changed from 'Deal 14x3 damage to the first enemy. Gain Curse (3) and trigger it 2 times.' to 'Deal 7x6 damage to the first enemy. Gain Curse (2) and trigger it 2 times.'

Upgraded effect changed from 'Deal 12x4 damage to the first enemy. Gain Curse (4) and trigger it 2 times.' to 'Deal 8x8 damage to the first enemy. Gain Curse (3) and trigger it 2 times.'

Escalating Onslaught:

Upgraded cost changed from 1 to 2

Upgraded effect changed from 'Deal 1x5 damage to the first enemy. Gain Powerful (1).' to 'Deal 1x3 damage to the first enemy. Gain Powerful (2).'

Manifold Infection:

Cost changed from 5 to 4

Effect changed from 'Give any enemy Poison (8), Enfeebled (2), Curse (2), Nullify (2) and Leech (2).' to 'Give any enemy Poison (20), Enfeebled (2), Curse (2), Nullify (2) and Leech (2).'

Upgraded cost changed from 5 to 4

Upgraded effect changed from 'Give any enemy Poison (12), Enfeebled (2), Curse (3), Nullify (2) and Leech (3).' to 'Give any enemy Poison (24), Enfeebled (2), Curse (2), Nullify (3) and Leech (3).'